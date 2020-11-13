FCC vs BSH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
FCC vs BSH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FCC vs BSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Captain / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
The 18th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Fateh CC and Badalona Shaheen CC. Both teams haven’t got the start to the season as they would have liked. FCC have lost the only match they have played so far, while BSH have lost three out of five. FCC lost to Falco Zalmi by a huge margin of 66 runs as they looked as weak as they were in the previous tournament. BSH have shown promise this time as they took down the table toppers Pak I Care that too by 9 wickets. They have a chance here to improve their record and break the top 3.
FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.
FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Live Score / Scorecard
FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Match Details
November 13 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC captain: Dilawar Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC vice-captain: Happy Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC wicketkeeper: Babar Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC batsmen: Gurpreet Singh, Happy Singh, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC all-rounders: Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Kuldeep Singh
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC bowlers: Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Gurvinder Singh
FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Gurpreet Singh, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bhawandeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manish Kumar-Tokhi (WK), Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh
FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Babar Khan (WK), Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking