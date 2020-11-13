FCC vs BSH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FCC vs BSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Captain / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 18th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between Fateh CC and Badalona Shaheen CC. Both teams haven’t got the start to the season as they would have liked. FCC have lost the only match they have played so far, while BSH have lost three out of five. FCC lost to Falco Zalmi by a huge margin of 66 runs as they looked as weak as they were in the previous tournament. BSH have shown promise this time as they took down the table toppers Pak I Care that too by 9 wickets. They have a chance here to improve their record and break the top 3.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

November 13 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC captain: Dilawar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC vice-captain: Happy Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC batsmen: Gurpreet Singh, Happy Singh, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC all-rounders: Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Kuldeep Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC bowlers: Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Gurvinder Singh

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Gurpreet Singh, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Bhawandeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manish Kumar-Tokhi (WK), Kuldeep Singh, Trilochan Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Babar Khan (WK), Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed