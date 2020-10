FCC vs BSH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FCC vs BSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Captain / FCC vs BSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Fateh CC will play its second match of the day against Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona at 08:00 pm IST today at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. Like the first match, it is also going to be tough as BSH has emerged as one of the best teams of the series so far with four wins and two losses. BSH is the Number 2 team in the Group A, only behind United CC Girona. In their last match, they were defeated by the Kings CC. Here they have a chance to bounce back with a win over a relatively weaker side. FCC will need to bring their A game to match their opponents.

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC: Match Details

October 26 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC captain: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC vice-captain: Rajiv Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC wicketkeeper: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC batsmen: Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Rajiv Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC all-rounders: Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Happy Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC bowlers: Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad, Kuldeep Singh

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen CC: Manish Kumar Tokhi (WK), Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Rajiv Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh

FCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Babar Khan (WK), Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Shafeer Mohammad, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed