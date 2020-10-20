FCC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs HCC Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs HCC Dream11 Captain / FCC vs HCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

FCC vs HCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC and Hawks CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the first fixture of the day on Tuesday, October 20 in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC and Hawks CC will battle against each other. The 25th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Analysing the points table for the teams, Fateh CC have been performing in a balanced way, scoring 4 points and placed at 5th spot. For qualifying into playoffs, the team will need to push a win today. Out of the four matches they placed so far, two were lost while other two were won.

On the other hand, HCC do not have much experience for the series as they have played just one match which was lost. As they also seek a place in playoffs, HCC will try to claim victory’s in today’s outing.

FCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC and Hawks CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

FCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC and Hawks CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC and Hawks CC: Match Details

October 20 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

FCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Hawks CC: Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Muhammad Sanaullah, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Haseeb, Naqash Ahmad, Inzamam Gulfam, Amir Ali, Zafar Farhan

FCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh