FCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
FCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FCC vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs KCC Dream11 Captain / FCC vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
FCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | League leaders Kings CC will be aiming to continue their winning streak with their next outing against Fateh CC. Kings CC have won both the matches that they have played. On the other hand, FCC have one win and one loss in their hand, struggling at the sixth place in the scoretable. ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC match is scheduled for Friday, October 16. The fixture will commence from 12:30 PM IST at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
Fateh CC have only one point, while Kings CC have four points to their credit. In the latest match, Kings CC beat Catalunya Tigers by 15 runs while the fixture between Fateh CC and Bengali CC ended up in a draw, which was eventually won by Fateh CC through Golden Ball.
FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
FCC Vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC: Match Details
October 16 - 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona, FCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Kings CC
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC captain: Moyez Uddin
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC vice-captain: MD Shofi Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC wicket keeper: MD Shofi Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC batsmen: Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Moyez Uddin
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC all-rounders: Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Iqbal Muhammad,
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC bowlers: Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Tahed Ahmed
FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Wamaq Syed (WK), Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman
FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: MD Shofi Ahmed (WK), Moyez Uddin, MD Shafiullah, Salman Ahmed-I, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Tahed Ahmed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking