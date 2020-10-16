FCC vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs KCC Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs KCC Dream11 Captain / FCC vs KCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

FCC vs KCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | League leaders Kings CC will be aiming to continue their winning streak with their next outing against Fateh CC. Kings CC have won both the matches that they have played. On the other hand, FCC have one win and one loss in their hand, struggling at the sixth place in the scoretable. ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC match is scheduled for Friday, October 16. The fixture will commence from 12:30 PM IST at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Fateh CC have only one point, while Kings CC have four points to their credit. In the latest match, Kings CC beat Catalunya Tigers by 15 runs while the fixture between Fateh CC and Bengali CC ended up in a draw, which was eventually won by Fateh CC through Golden Ball.

FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

FCC Vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC vs Kings CC: Match Details

October 16 - 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, FCC vs KCC Dream11 team for Fateh CC vs Kings CC

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC captain: Moyez Uddin

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC vice-captain: MD Shofi Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC wicket keeper: MD Shofi Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC batsmen: Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Moyez Uddin

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC all-rounders: Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Iqbal Muhammad,

ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction for Fateh CC vs Kings CC bowlers: Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Tahed Ahmed

FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against Kings CC: Wamaq Syed (WK), Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman

FCC vs KCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Kings CC playing 11 against Fateh CC: MD Shofi Ahmed (WK), Moyez Uddin, MD Shafiullah, Salman Ahmed-I, Moshiur Rahman, Foyez Ahmed, Sofiqul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Sadikur Rahman-I, Miah Jakir, Tahed Ahmed