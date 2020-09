FCC vs SGH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FCC vs SGH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs SGH Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs SGH Dream11 Captain / FCC vs SGH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Frankfurt Cricket Club will have their task cut out when they take on the table topper SG Hainhausen 1886 in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

SGH has won both matches it played on the opening day, including a win over Turk FC Hattersheim am Main by 9 wickets. Whereas, FCC lost their encounter with TUH by 9 wickets.

However, FCC did manage to bag a win yesterday, which would somewhat help boost their confidence. Meanwhile, SGH has emerged as the strongest side, winning their matches against tough opponents with ease. They will certainly have the edge in today’s face-off, which begins at 12:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

FCC vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

FCC vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

FCC vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Match Details

September 29 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 captain: Muneeb Mubashir

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 vice-captain: Naqash Naveed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 wicketkeeper: Muneeb Mubashir

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 batsmen: Muneeb Ahmad, Muneeb Mubashir, Alishan Mohmand, Aqil Tariq

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 all-rounders: Ali Raza Virk, Ali Imran, Hasan Nauman, Mohammed Haqyar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs SGH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886 bowlers: Kamran Mohmand, Niamat Ailisafi, Asif Wasim

FCC vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club playing 11 against SG Hainhausen 1886: Aqil Tariq, Alishan Mohmand, Wamaq Syed (WK), Naqash Naveed, Hasan Nauman, Mohammed Haqyar, Alim Al Razy, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Niamat Ailisafi

FCC vs SGH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, SG Hainhausen 1886 playing 11 against Frankfurt Cricket Club: Muneeb Mubashir (WK), Muneeb Ahmad, Ali Raza Virk, Ali Imran, Noman Ahmed Raja, Atta ul Quddoos, Asad Manzoor Malik, Nasir Ahmad, Karim Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Asif Wasim