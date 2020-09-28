FCC vs TUH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FCC vs TUH Dream11 Best Picks / FCC vs TUH Dream11 Captain / FCC vs TUH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

FCC vs TUH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The ECS T10 Frankfurt is all set to commence today, September 28. In the first match do the season, Frankfurt Cricket Club will take on Turk FC Hattersheim am Main at 12.30pm on Monday. The FCC vs TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt outing will be hosted at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt. Both FCC and TUH are played for the series during the July matches at the same pitch. In the last season, Frankfurt had a disappointing campaign, ending in the last position.

In the upcoming league, the team will be looking forward to begin at an impressive start. On the other hand, last year’s runners-up Turk FC will be trying its best to lift the trophy this year, beginning on a winning note. For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, a total of 10 teams will be participating in the league.

FCC vs TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode app.

FCC vs TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Live Score / Scorecard

FCC vs TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Match Details

September 28 – 12.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main captain: Fazal Bashir

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vice-captain: Alishan Mohmand

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main wicketkeeper: Wamaq Syed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH V Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main batsmen: Fazal Bashir, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Alishan Mohmand, Ayub Pasha

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main all-rounders: Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naqash Naveed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCC vs TUH Dream11 team for Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main bowlers: Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Amir Waheed

FCC vs TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Frankfurt Cricket Club playing 11 against Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Alishan Mohmand, Ayub Pasha, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Wamaq Syed (WK), Alim Al Razy (C), Naqash Naveed, Aqil Tariq, Masoud Irfan Sanam, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar

FCC vs TUH ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main playing 11 against Frankfurt Cricket Club: Fazal Bashir, Inaam Ullah, Zohaib Qamar, Hasher Bhatti, Javeed Butt (WK), Abdul Hamid Bhatti (C), Alaam Noor Zadran, Shahid Ahmed, Amir Waheed, Yasir Mehmood Sheikh, Yousaf Ramzan Butt