FCD vs MSF Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FCA 04 Darmstadt and MSC Frankfurt will face each other in their opening match in the ECS T10 Frankfurt series on Wednesday. Defending champions MSF will look to start their campaign on a winning note but FCD have some good all-rounders like Muslim Yar Ashraf and Adel Khan who can make their life difficult for their opponent.

MSF has many seasoned players on their side who performed very well in the last edition of the tournament. A close contest can be expected here. The match will be played at 12:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

FCD vs MSF ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

FCD vs MSF ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt: Live Score / Scorecard

FCD vs MSF ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt: Match Details

September 30 – 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt captain: Muhammad Mudassar

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt vice-captain: Muslim Yar Ashraf

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt wicketkeeper: Umar Faroz

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt batsmen: Hasnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Habib Rahman

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt all-rounders: Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Zabiullah Arjub

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FCD vs MSF Dream11 team for FCA 04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt bowlers: Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan

FCD vs MSF ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt playing 11 against MSC Frankfurt: Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz (WK), Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Yasir Hayat, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad

FCD vs MSF ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, MSC Frankfurt playing 11 against FCA 04 Darmstadt: Sekandar Khan, Habib Rahman (WK), Muslim Yar Ashraf, Paramveer Singh, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Zabiullah Arjub, Adel Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan