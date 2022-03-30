FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, March 30, 9:30 pm IST

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns with Botanical Gardens Rangers in the Vincy Premier League 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 30, Wednesday. In the first match between the two sides, Botanical Gardens Rangers got an edge by seven wickets as they chased 107 runs in ten overs.

Fort Charlotte Strikers are out of the playoff race. The team is likely to finish at the bottom of the points table as they have managed only one victory in seven league matches. Strikers caused a massive upset for Salt Pond Breakers in their last game as they defeated them by five wickets. The win over the table-toppers will give confidence to the Strikers to end their campaign on a winning note on Wednesday.

Botanical Gardens Rangers are third in the points table with five wins and two losses. Rangers have confirmed a place in the playoffs. The team needs to win the Wednesday encounter to leapfrog La Soufriere Hikers and occupy second place.

Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs BGR Telecast

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers game will not be telecast in India.

FCS vs BGR Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FCS vs BGR Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 30, Wednesday.

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sealroy Williams

Vice-Captain - Joshua James

Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Salvan Brown

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Richie Richards, Winston Samuel, Joshua James

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams

FCS vs BGR Probable XIs:

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Rasheed Fredrick, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Javid Harry

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Salvan Brown, Wayne Harper (wk), Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (c), Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Ethan Gibson, Kimali Williams, Larry Edwards

