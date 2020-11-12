CRICKETNEXT

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers - Playing XI

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCS vs BGR Dream11 Best Picks/ FCS vs BGR Dream11 Captain/ FCS vs BGR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more

Fort Charlotte Strikers will be going head to head with Botanical Gardens Rangers in the 11th clash of the Vincy Premier League today. The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, from 8 pm IST.

Rangers have played three games and have emerged victorious in all three. They have got a good start in the tournament as of now as their opener Stewart has performed with the bat in all the three matches. Apart from this, the form of their bowlers give them an added advantage. The duo of Williams and Providence has given tough times to batsmen of opponents so far in the Vincy Premier League 2020.

On the other hand, Strikers have not won any of the three games they have played so far in the tournament. Barring one or two players, others in the team have failed to live up to the expectations. Their bowling attack is dependent on Lavia.

FCS vs BGR Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.

FCS vs BGR Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Live Score / Scorecard

FCS vs BGR Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers: Match Details

November 12 – 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers captain: Keron Cottoy

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers vice-captain: Zemron Providence

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope, Emmanuel Stewart

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers batsmen: Andrew Thomas, Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers all-rounders: Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy

Vincy Premier League FCS vs BGR Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence

Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable playing XI: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

Botanical Gardens Rangers Probable playing XI: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence

 

