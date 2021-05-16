- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Today’s Match, May 16, 9:00 pm IST
Check here FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers. Also, check the schedule of the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 16, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: The third match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on Sunday, May 16 from 9:00 pm IST.
Entering the contest, Fort Charlotte Strikers will be low on confidence as they experienced a torrid run in the previous edition of the league. Fort Charlotte Strikers finished at the last position on the points table with just one victory and seven losses from eight league matches.
Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, enjoyed a decent ride as they won five league matches from eight played. Though the team reached the play-offs of the 2020 edition of Vincy Premier League T10, they lost to La Soufriere Hikers and were out of the race.
Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:
FCS vs BGR TV Schedule
The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India
FCS vs BGR Live Streaming
The match between FCS vs BGR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
FCS vs BGR Match Details
The third match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.
FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Jahiel Walters
Vice-Captain- Gidron Pope
Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jordan Samuel
Batsmen: Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Wayne Harper
All-rounders: Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy
Bowlers: Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams
FCS vs BGR Probable XIs
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams
Botanical Gardens Rangers: Jordan Samuel, Jahiel Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpesche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking