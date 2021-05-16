FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Today’s Match, May 16, 9:00 pm IST

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: The third match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on Sunday, May 16 from 9:00 pm IST.

Entering the contest, Fort Charlotte Strikers will be low on confidence as they experienced a torrid run in the previous edition of the league. Fort Charlotte Strikers finished at the last position on the points table with just one victory and seven losses from eight league matches.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, enjoyed a decent ride as they won five league matches from eight played. Though the team reached the play-offs of the 2020 edition of Vincy Premier League T10, they lost to La Soufriere Hikers and were out of the race.

Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs BGR TV Schedule

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India

FCS vs BGR Live Streaming

The match between FCS vs BGR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FCS vs BGR Match Details

The third match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jahiel Walters

Vice-Captain- Gidron Pope

Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Samuel

Batsmen: Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Wayne Harper

All-rounders: Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers: Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams

FCS vs BGR Probable XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Jordan Samuel, Jahiel Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpesche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here