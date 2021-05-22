FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021, May 22 9:00 PM IST Saturday

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: In the 15th match of the Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Botanical Gardens Rangers on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers are so far having a mixed season in the league. They have won three out of their opening five games and are currently placed at the third spot in the VPL standings. The Fort Charlotte Strikers are coming into this match on the back of a seven-wicket win over the Salt Pond Breakers.

On the other hand, Botanical Gardens Rangers are having a horrendous run. So far, they have lost five games in this season and are placed at the bottom of the pit.

In their previous outing, the Rangers were hammered by 54-run at the hands of the Dark View Explorers.

Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs BGR Telecast

Not televised in India

FCS vs BGR Live Streaming

The match between FCS vs BGR is available to be streamed live on Fan Code.

FCS vs BGR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 22 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent. The game will start at 9:00 pm (IST).

FCS vs BGR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Kirton Lavia

Vice-Captain: Kesrick Williams

FCS vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wayne Harper

Batsmen: Gidron Pope, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe

All-Rounders: Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche, Zemron Providence

FCS vs BGR probable playing XI

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan.

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Reshawn Lewis, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

