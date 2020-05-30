Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

FCS vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 5th play-off match will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) play host to Dark View Explorers (DVE) in on Saturday, May 30. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match will commence from 5:30 pm at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in Kingstown.

Trending Desk |May 30, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
VPL stock image 2

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 5th play-off match will see Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) play host to Dark View Explorers (DVE) in on Saturday, May 30. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match will commence from 5:30 pm at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in Kingstown.

Both the teams have not been able to perform well in the series. In today’s match, both the sides will fight it to in order to end their run in the league on a promising note. As of now, Fort Charlotte Strikers are at the bottom the points table with a total of only two points of eight matches. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, are at the second last spot, with four points.

FCS, who have lost seven out of the eight matches that they have played, were again on the losing side in their latest match. FCS host their match to LSH by nine wickets. Meanwhile, DVE were also on the losing side of their latest fixture against Salt Pond Breakers. The Explorers lost game by 20 runs.

The live telecast of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be available on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The FCS vs DVE live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

The weather is cloudy today, and the chances of rain stand at 11 per cent. It is expected that rain pose a threat to the play-offs. The pitch at the Vale Sports Complex has been observed as neutral. The toss-winning side should bat first.

Here is the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS cs DVE Play-offs Dream11 Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Captain: D Greaves Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS cs DVE Play-offs Dream11 Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Vice-Captain: L James Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS cs DVE Play-offs Dream11 Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Behind the wickets: L James

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS cs DVE Play-offsDream11 Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Bating line-up: G Pope, R Scott, O Bellingy Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS cs DVE Play-offs Dream11 Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers All-Rounders: S Wiliaams, S Hooper, D Greaves Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Bowling attack: R Jordan, C Stowe, R Frederick Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Ray Jordan, Kenroy Williams, Slyvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Shamon Hooper, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Ojay Matthews, Kemran Strough, Maxwell Edwards

Dark View Explorers playing 11FCS vs DVEFort Charlotte Strikers playing 11Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View ExplorersFort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream 11Vincy Premier T10 LeagueVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timing

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more