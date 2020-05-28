FCS vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will face Dark View Explorers (DVE) in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture on May 28. The 19th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will commence from 6 pm at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.
Fort Charlotte Strikers are going through a rough patch in the league. FCS, who haven’t won a single game in the tournament, will eye to bounce back in their upcoming game. On the other hand, Dark View Explorers have only won two out of the total six matches that they have played till now. They lost their last game to Botanic Gardens Rangers.
The live telecast of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be available on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The FCS vs DVE live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
Here is the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Captain: G Pope.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Vice-Captain: S Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Behind the wickets: L James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Bating line-up: D Greaves, G Pope, R Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE All-Rounders: K Cottoy, K Lavia, S Wiliaams, S Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Bowling attack: R Jordan, K Strough, R Frederick
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Deron Greaves, Shamman Hooper, Lindon James, Kody Horne, Sealron Williaams, Andrew Thomas, Maxwell Edwards, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.
