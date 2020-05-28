Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will face Dark View Explorers (DVE) in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture on May 28.

Trending Desk |May 28, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
FCS vs DVE Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will face Dark View Explorers (DVE) in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture on May 28. The 19th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will commence from 6 pm at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.

Fort Charlotte Strikers are going through a rough patch in the league. FCS, who haven’t won a single game in the tournament, will eye to bounce back in their upcoming game. On the other hand, Dark View Explorers have only won two out of the total six matches that they have played till now. They lost their last game to Botanic Gardens Rangers.

The live telecast of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be available on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The FCS vs DVE live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS vs DVE Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

Here is the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Captain: G Pope.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Vice-Captain: S Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Behind the wickets: L James

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Bating line-up: D Greaves, G Pope, R Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE All-Rounders: K Cottoy, K Lavia, S Wiliaams, S Hooper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs DVE Bowling attack: R Jordan, K Strough, R Frederick

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Jahiel Walters, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Deron Greaves, Shamman Hooper, Lindon James, Kody Horne, Sealron Williaams, Andrew Thomas, Maxwell Edwards, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more