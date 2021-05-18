- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Vincy Premier League - T10 2021, May 18, 11:00 pm IST
Check here FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers. Also, check the schedule of the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 3:26 PM IST
FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers: The eighth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers. The two teams will be up against each other at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 18, Tuesday at 11:00 pm IST.
Fort Charlotte Strikers are enjoying a decent run in the T10 league as they are placed in fourth position on the points table. Strikers have won one match while losing as many. Their last match saw them scripting a stunning victory over the Botanical Gardens Rangers by 24 runs.
Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win against Botanical Gardens Rangers by 57 runs. However, in their second encounter, the Explorers lost to defending champions Salt Pond Breakers by 43 runs. Entering the contest against Fort Charlotte Strikers, Dark View Explorers will be hoping to return to winning ways.
Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:
FCS vs DVE Telecast\
The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India
FCS vs DVE Live Streaming
The match between FCS vs DVE is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
FCS vs DVE Match Details
The eighth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 18, Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent
FCS vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Gidron Pope
Vice-Captain- Alex Samuel
Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Lindon James
Batsmen: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Gidron Pope
All-rounders: Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia
Bowlers: Darius Martin, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan
FCS vs DVE Probable XIs
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams
Dark View Explorers: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
