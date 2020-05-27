FCS vs GRD Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will face Grenadines Divers (GRD) on May 27 for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers is scheduled to be played at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.
This will be the 16th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League. As far as the performance is concerned both the teams have not been doing well. Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers are at the bottom of the points table. FCS have not managed to score a single point till now and are therefore at the last spot. On the other hand, GRD have two points to their credit and are at the second last spot.
The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers game will be telecasted live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers fixture will commence at 6 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS vs GRD Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
In terms of weather there are a mere 6 per cent chances of rain while the humidity will be around 80 per cent. If at all it rains then there are chances that match might not happen smoothly.
The pitch at the Vale Sports Complex has been observed as a good pitch and has been rewarding for both batsmen and bowlers.
Here is the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs GRD Captain: A Hooper
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs GRD Vice-Captain: K Lavia.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs GRD Behind the wickets: A Latchman
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs GRD Bating line-up: R Williams, G Pope, A Samuel
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs GRD All-Rounders: R Browne, A Hooper, K Lavia, S Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction FCS vs GRD Bowling attack: R Jordan, O McCoy, B Browne
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Grenadines Divers: Gidron Pope, Renrick Williams, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Grenadines Divers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Anson Latchman, Wayne Harper, Razine Browne, Shammick Roberts, Obed McCoy, Braxie Browne.
FCS vs GRD Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
