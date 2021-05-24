FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Match, May 24 11:00 PM IST

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers: The Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns against the Grenadines Divers in the 20th match of the Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10. The match between the Fort Charlotte Strikers and the Grenadines Divers will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground on Monday. The match starts at 11:00 pm (IST).

Grenadines Divers are having a very bad season in VPL. They won just two out of their opening five games at the Vincy Premier League T10 competition. The Divers are currently placed at the fifth spot in the table and would be eager to get the campaign back on track when they face the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

On the other hand, the Strikers are sitting at the third spot in the VPL points table. So far, they have played six games and won four of those.

Ahead of tonight’s game between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs GRD Telecast

Not televised in India

FCS vs GRD Live Streaming

The match between FCS vs GRD can be live-streamed on Fan Code.

FCS vs GRD Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 24 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

FCS vs GRD captain and vice-captain

Captain: Kirton Lavia

Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper

FCS vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Casmus Hackshaw

Batsmen: Miles Bascombe, Shem Browne and Kadir Nedd

All-Rounders: Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham and Kirton Lavia

Bowlers: Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Davian Barnum and Geron Whyllie.

FCS vs GRD probable playing XI

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Casmus Hackshaw(wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe(c), Kevin Peters, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small

Grenadines Divers: Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper(c), Romario Grant(wk), Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne, Javed Williams

