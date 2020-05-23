FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Playing XI, Pitch Report & Fantasy Tips

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will meet Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) on Saturday, May 23 in the upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 game. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakerswill be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown.
In India, the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers live streaming will be available on Fancode app. The match will also be broadcasted live on television. One can watch the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers live match will kick off at 8 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
As per the pitch condition, the toss winning team should bowl first. It will be easy to bat in the second innings and run chase is a good option.
Here is the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs and Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Captain: Sunil Ambris
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vice-Captain: Kerron Cottoy
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Behind the wickets: K Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bating line-up: S Ambris, G Pope, D Hector
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers All-Rounders: J Layne, K Cottoy , U Thomas, S Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bowing attack: Delorn Johnson, Chelson Stowe, Wesrick Strough
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Gidron Pope, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams, Kerron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Johiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.
FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Playing XI, Pitch Report & Fantasy Tips
