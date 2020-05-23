Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Playing XI, Pitch Report & Fantasy Tips

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will meet Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) on Saturday, May 23 in the upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 game.

Trending Desk |May 23, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Playing XI, Pitch Report & Fantasy Tips

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakerswill be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown.

In India, the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers live streaming will be available on Fancode app. The match will also be broadcasted live on television. One can watch the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers live match will kick off at 8 pm.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

As per the pitch condition, the toss winning team should bowl first. It will be easy to bat in the second innings and run chase is a good option.

Here is the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs and Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Captain: Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vice-Captain: Kerron Cottoy

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Behind the wickets: K Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bating line-up: S Ambris, G Pope, D Hector

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers All-Rounders: J Layne, K Cottoy , U Thomas, S Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 FCS Vs SPB Dream 11 Prediction, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bowing attack: Delorn Johnson, Chelson Stowe, Wesrick Strough

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Gidron Pope, Ronald Scott, Renrick Williams, Kerron Cottoy, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Johiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough.

Botanic Gardens RangersFort Charlotte StrikersSalt Pond BreakersVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 scheduleVincy Premier T10 League 2020 squadVincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timings

