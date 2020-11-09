FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers - Playing XI

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCS vs SPB Dream11 Best Picks/ FCS vs SPB Dream11 Captain/ FCS vs SPB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more

Fort Charlotte Strikers will be taking on Salt Pond Breakers in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier League 2020 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex today. The Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will start at 9 pm IST.

Strikers started their campaign in the Vincy Premier League on a losing note. Hikers beat them by a huge margin. On the other hand, Breakers outperformed Explorers by 39 runs.

Breakers have some talented youngsters on their side and they will be looking to register another win in the upcoming match. Strikers also have the likes of Gidron Pope and Ray Jordan who are expected to deliver in this season of the Vincy Premier League.

FCS vs SPB Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.

FCS vs SPB Vincy Premier League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Match Details

November 9 – 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers captain: Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers vice-captain: Gidron Pope

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers batsmen: Urnel Thomas, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers all-rounders: Ryan John, Sealroy Williams, Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier League FCS vs SPB Dream11 team for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bowlers: Delorn Johnson, Tijorn Pope, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks

Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable playing XI: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

Salt Pond Breakers Probable playing XI: Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Romano Pierre, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Seon Sween and Jeremy Layne