FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Today Eliminator 1, May 28, 11:30 PM IST Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers: The Eliminator 1 of the Vincy Premier League 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Fort Charlotte Strikers and La Soufriere. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on May 28, Friday at 11:30 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Fort Charlotte Strikers have a better chance of winning against Salt Pond Breakers as Strikers performed better than Breakers in the league stage of the T10 extravaganza.

Fort Charlotte Strikers finished their league stage at the third position on the points table. They secured victory in six matches out of eight played and have 12 points under their belt.

Salt Pond Breakers, on the other hand, didn’t experience an ideal run in the competition as they could emerge victorious in just three matches out of eight games. The defending champions are placed at the fourth position on the points table with six points.

Ahead of the match between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers; here is everything you need to know:

FCS vs SPB Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India.

FCS vs SPB Live Streaming

The match between FCS vs SPB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FCS vs SPB Match Details

In Eliminator 1 of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns against Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:30 pm IST on May 28, Friday.

FCS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sunil Ambris

Vice-Captain: Miles Bascombe

Suggested Playing XI for FCS vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Casmus Hackshaw

Batsmen: Miles Bascombe, Rickford Walker, Andrew Thomas, Gidron Pope

All-rounders: Sunil Ambris, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Jevon Samuel, Jeremy Layne, Delorn Johnson

FCS vs SPB Probable XIs

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Oziko Williams, Seon Sween (WK), Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sheldon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jevon Samuel.

