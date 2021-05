FCT vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 Kiel 2021, May 31 04:30 PM IST

FCT vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For First Contact and MTV Stallions ECS T10 Kiel 2021: In the fourth match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021, First Contact will go up against MTV Stallions on Monday, May 31. The match will be played at the Kiel Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 04:30 PM IST.

First Contact team will be making their ECS T10 Kiel 2021 debut in this match and they will be keen to make a big impact in their season opener. Meanwhile, the Stallions are an experienced side in the ECS circuit and are among the favourites to win the ECS T10 Kiel title this year.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture which is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between First Contact and MTV Stallions; here is everything you need to know:

FCT vs MTV Telecast

Not televised in India.

FCT vs MTV Live Streaming

The match between FCT vs MTV is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

FCT vs MTV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the Kiel Cricket Ground, in Kiel. The game will start at 04:30 PM IST.

FCT vs MTV captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Basit Orya

Vice-captain: Muhammad Sharif Safi

FCT vs MTV Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Brijesh Prajapati

Batsmen: Basit Orya, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Aziz Ullah

All-rounders: Muhammad Sharif Safi, Gaurav Singh Rathore, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai

Bowlers: Ujwal Gadiraju, Prakash Singh, Salman Haider

FCT vs MTV Probable XIs

First Contact: Muhammad Akbar Jabarkhel (WK), Imran Khan, Zakirullah Zakhil, Salman Haider, Shoukat Ali, Muhammad Sharif Safi (C), Aziz Ullah, Salman Haider, Nassrullah Amla, Sadam Sherzad, Hafiz Musakhel

MTV Stallions: Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Basit Orya, Mohammad Faruq Arabzai, Prakash Singh, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Ujwal Gadiraju, Prashanth Potharlanka, Gaurav Singh Rathore (C), Brijesh Prajapati (WK), Asghar Amarkhil

