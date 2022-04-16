FDD vs AJH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, April 16, 9:30 PM IST

FDD vs AJH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Fair Deal Defenders and Ajman Heroes: In the first Plate semi-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Fair Deal Defenders squaring off against Ajman Heroes. The game will kickoff at 9:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Saturday. Both the teams delivered poor performance during the league round and have one last chance for redemption.

Fair Deal Defenders and Ajman Heroes played three games each and ended up winning just one match. Fair Deal Defenders finished in the third place on Pool A points table. The team delivered a terrific performance in the plate quarter-final against Prim Height Transport. They scored a win by nine wickets as Rizwan Ali took four wickets to restrict the opposition at a score of 77.

Ajman Heroes, on the other hand, ended up at the fifth place in the Pool-Cross standings. Heroes outplayed Rehan Khan Events by six wickets in the quarter-final to confirm a berth in the Saturday game. Wajahat Rasool was the top performer for the team as he smacked 52 runs off 33 balls.

Ahead of the match between Fair Deal Defenders and Ajman Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

FDD vs AJH Telecast

Fair Deal Defenders vs Ajman Heroes game will not be telecast in India

FDD vs AJH Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FDD vs AJH Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 16, Saturday.

FDD vs AJH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ibtisham sait

Vice-Captain: Sanchit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for FDD vs AJH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Wajid Khan

Batters: Sheldon Dcruz, Adnan Arif, Adnan Mulk

All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Nasir Aziz, Muhammad Yasir, Wajahat Rasool

Bowlers: Rizwan Amanat Ali, Ibtisham Sait, Farhan Ahmad

FDD vs AJH Probable XIs

Fair Deal Defenders: Hassan Ali Khan, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Yasir (c), Farhan Babar (Wk), Saud Afzal, Haider Ali Butt, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Adeel Hanif, Farhan Ahmad, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Abdul Rehman

Ajman Heroes: Adnan ul Mulk Nawab (c), Sheridan Hadfield (Wk), Adnan Arif, Faizan Sheikh, Charith Nirmal, Ibtisham Sait, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Nav Pabreja, Wajahat Rasool, Sheldon Dcruz

