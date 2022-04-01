FDD vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, April 1, 10:00 pm IST

FDD vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match 12 between Fair Deal Defenders and Rajkot Thunders: Fair Deal Defenders lock horns with Rajkot Thunders in a crucial T20 encounter of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Defenders didn’t have good start as they lost their opening game against the MGM Cricket Club. Bowling first, they bundled out MGM at 164 runs, but failed to reach the target and fell short by 57 runs. They are currently standing at the bottom of the Group A points table.

Rajkot Thunders had a similar start to their Sharjah Ramdan T20 Campaign. They too lost their first game against the Syed Agha by four wickets. They scored 167-runs batting first, however, the bowlers were not able to defend the target and resulted into their first loss.

Both sides will aim to regain their form and build on their team in this match. Ahead of this game between Fair Deal Defenders and Rajkot Thunders; here is everything you need to know:

FDD vs RJT Telecast

Fair Deal Defenders vs Rajkot Thunders game will not be telecast in India.

FDD vs RJT Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FDD vs RJT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 10:00 pm IST on Friday, April 1.

FDD vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Banty Nandy

Vice-Captain: Rizwan Amanat Ali

Suggested Playing XI for FDD vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Muhammad Imran

Batters: Fahad Tariq, Shahbaz Khan, Ameya Soman

All-rounders: Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Yasir, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram

Bowlers: Wajid Khan, Mohammed Wakeel, Hardik Patel-I

FDD vs RJT Probable XIs:

Fair Deal Defenders: Muhammad Yasir (C), Fahad Tariq, Farhan Ahmad, Farrukh Abbas Kazmi, Muhammad Imran OD (WK), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Salman Babar, Muhammad Imran, Suleman Khalid, Wajid Khan, Khalid Ibrahim

Rajkot Thunders: Pritesh Anadkat (C), Banty Nandy, Rushabh Shah, Bhera Ram, Hamza Sheraz (WK), Milesh Pravin, Shahbaz Khan, Hardik Patel-I, Mohammed Wakeel, Jay Sheth, Ameya Soman

