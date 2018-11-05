'Feel Proud When Teammates Break Records,' Says Sarfraz as Pakistan Continue Unbeaten Run

Loading...
While Babar surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest to 1000 T20I runs, Shadab became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the year 2018.
"The way we have played in these last six T20s has been just superb, there is a lot of pride when you play for Pakistan and when our teammates break records, we feel proud. We are now looking forward to the ODI series and hope to play some good cricket," said Sarfraz.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson meanwhile said Pakistan did a good job on a tricky surface, as they managed to reach 166 in their allotted 20 overs.
"That was a very good total from Pakistan on this pitch. They kept wickets in hand like they've done throughout the series. They played superbly on a tricky surface. We had the momentum but in these conditions things can change quickly. They were very accurate and bowled according to the areas of the ground. It's a shame that we went 0-3 down, but there was a lot to learn from the series," added Williamson.
Comeback man Mohammad Hafeez was named as the man-of-the-series while Babar was named man-of-the-match for his 79.
"It's been nice to see the way everyone has supported me, I back myself in tough situations. The way is everyone is handling their responsibilities is good to see and it's also a positive sign for the team," said Hafeez.
Babar added that he took calculated risks throughout the innings and personal records don't matter as long as the team wins.
First Published: November 5, 2018, 1:13 AM IST