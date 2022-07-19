'Feel You Had a Lot More ODI Fuel Left in You': Yuvraj Singh Congratulates Ben Stokes on Retirement

Yuvraj Singh congratulated Ben Stokes on his retirement from ODI cricket but he said that the English all-rounder still had a lot more to give to the 50-over format. Stokes took the big decision to manage his workload as he feels that playing all three formats is unsustainable for him at the moment.

Stokes emerged as one of the biggest match-winners for England across formats with both bat and ball. He played a pivotal role in England’s 2019 ODI World Cup triumph with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord’s.

However, a jam-packed ECB schedule forced Stokes to make the tough call as he feels that he wants to be 100 per cent committed to the Test and T20I teams.

The former India all-rounder took to Twitter and called Stokes an asset for any team in the world and wished him good luck for the future.

“Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38! A world-class all-rounder who’s an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38 ! A world-class all-rounder who’s an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you 🔥 nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes 🙌🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2022



Stokes will play his last ODI match against South Africa on Tuesday in Durham. Before his final match, he played 104 ODIs in which he scored 2919 runs and claimed 74 scalps.

Touted as one of the greatest all-rounders to play for England, Stokes had a forgettable time with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against India where he registered strings of low scores – 0, 21 and 27.

Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday as he posted a long note on Instagram where he said that Tuesday’s ODI against South Africa was his last match in the format.



Kohli dropped a comment on Stokes’s comment and wrote, “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect.”

Talking about other formats, Stokes said in his retirement post that he will give total commitment to Tests and T20Is.

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format,” he said.

