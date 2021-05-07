Feeling Insecure, Williamson And Other New Zealand Cricketers Leave Delhi Mini-Bubble For Maldives

In a dramatic turn of events, it is being reported that four New Zealand members Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner along with Tommy Simsek who were kept in a mini-bubble in Delhi, have left for Maldives on Friday. What has added to the chaos is the fact that even New Zealand Cricket wasn’t aware of their plans and whereabouts.

“We’ve been informed that the four New Zealanders felt insecure in the Delhi bubble and they were not sure when they can leave for UK,” Cricbuzz quoted an unnamed franchise official as saying on Friday.

As per the report, they weren’t feeling secure staying in the country and so left with Chennai Super Kings’ Australia-bound players. “They did not want to stay here too long and left with the Australia-bound Chennai Super Kings players, who were flying to Maldives,” the official added.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that the delay in getting permission to fly to UK resulted in the sudden change of plans. “They earlier thought that they would get the permissions to fly to UK by May 11. Later, they were told they would have to wait till May 16. Then they decided to leave for Maldives,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying in the report.

On Thursday, it had emerged that the four members of New Zealand contingent who were part of the now suspended IPL 2021 have been staying back with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) having arranged for the creation of a mini-bubble.

Even as the four were flying to Maldives, NZC had made a plan revealing the exit plan for its players. “New Zealand’s IPL-based Test contingent will depart from India for the United Kingdom on May 11th — the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained. Williamson, Jamieson, Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK,” the release read.

