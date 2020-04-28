Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Feels Good to Represent India as 'Keeper With Nine Fingers: Parthiv

Experienced India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has revealed he played with nine fingers all throughout his career as he lost his little finger as a six-year old child.

IANS |April 28, 2020, 9:55 AM IST
Feels Good to Represent India as 'Keeper With Nine Fingers: Parthiv

Experienced India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has revealed he played with nine fingers all throughout his career as he lost his little finger as a six-year old child.

"My finger came in the door when I was six, and it got cut," Parthiv said while speaking in a new series called Cow Corner Chronicles.

The 35-year-old added that he tapes the little finger to ensure it remains intact when he plays as the cut finger doesn't fit inside his keeping gloves.

"It is slightly difficult in a way because the last finger doesn't fit in the wicket-keeping gloves. So I tape it down the gloves so that it stays jointed. I don't know how it would've been if I had all the fingers, but when I look back, it feels good to represent India as a wicketkeeper with nine fingers," Parthiv added.

Parthiv has played 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for India and was part of India's playing XI in Johannesburg Test win on the 2017-18 tour to South Africa in his last international appearance.

He was part of India's Test squad during their historic series win in Australia in 2018-19. Parthiv didn't play a single Test in that series.

bcciparthiv patel

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more