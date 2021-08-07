'Feels Great to be Indian'-Top Reactions as Neeraj Chopra Claims Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

India has won their first-ever athletics gold in Olympics courtesy Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj, with a best throw of 87.58 in the men’s javelin throw final on Saturday to finish at the top and thus became the second ever athlete from his country after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold.

It was India’s seventh medal at the Tokyo Olympics that means they have surpassed their previous best tally of six at the 2012 London Games. The whole cricket fraternity was quick to trend the 23-year-old on Twitter; here are some of the best reactions:

Champion #NeerajChopra, you beauty Take a bow pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021

India’s #Olympic GOLDs (10)8 - in Men’s #FieldHockey (1928,1932,1936,1948,1952,1956,1964,1980)1 - Abhinav Bindra in the Men’s 10-meter air rifle event in the 2008 Beijing #Olympics1 - Neeraj Chopra in the Men’s Javelin throw event at the #Tokyo2020#OlympicGames#Tokyo2021— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 7, 2021

Yes boy !! You did it . The country salutes you ‍♂️ so proud of you ! @Neeraj_chopra1— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2021

The 23-year-old Neeraj stormed into the lead with a throw of 87.03 in his first attempt of the final and then improved it to 87.58 in his second. He continued to lead the field throughout the competition that saw Germany’s gold favourite Johannes Vetter crash out after finishing ninth following the first three attempts out of which two were fouls and the one he completed resulted in a throw of 82.52.

Neeraj in the third attempt tapered off with a throw of 76.79 and ended up committing fouls in his next two attempts.

What a proud moment for all of us Neeraj chopra you are GOLD my brother @Olympics @NBCOlympics— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 7, 2021

Heart filled with pride !!! Absolutely superb from Neeraj Chopra . #Gold #ind— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) August 7, 2021

What an AMAZING day for at the #TokyoOlympicsCongratulations #NeerajChopra on bringing home our first at #Olympics2021. You are an inspiration for everyone!Congratulations to #BajrangPunia also for theCHAMPIONS #Cheer4India #Olympics pic.twitter.com/iwnF6739BK — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) August 7, 2021

This is India’s moon-landing moment. One of the greatest days in Indian sport. Overjoyed. Feel like a child again. #NeerajChopra— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2021

The silver medal went to Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic (best throw of 86.67m) while his countryman Vitezslav Vesely took home bronze (best throw of 85.44m).

Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal account with a historic silver in women’s weightlifting last month. Then PV Sindhu won her second successive Olympic medal - a bronze in women’s singles badminton followed by Lovlina Borgohain adding a third to the country’s tally with a bronze in boxing.

