'Feels Like a Decade Ago': Samson's Hilarious Response on His T20 Debut After Scoring Maiden Fifty - WATCH

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson stole the show in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday as India registered a narrow 4-run win, ending the series 2-0. While Hooda smashed his maiden international hundred, becoming only the fourth Indian to score a ton in the T20Is, Samson notched up his first half-century in the format.

The duo stitched a crucial 176 run for the second wicket to help India set a 226-run target for Ireland. It turned out to be the highest partnership ever for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

After the nail-biting finish, Hooda and Samson had a candid conversation on the BCCI.tv. The latter expressed his feelings about getting a maiden fifty since making his debut in 2015. The Kerala cricketer added it feels as if it was a decade ago when he played his first game.

“Feeling is really great. I made my debut… feels like a decade ago. But I’m very happy to contribute, very happy to spend some time in the middle. Also, very happy to understand the role and build a partnership with you,” Sanju told Hooda.

“Sometimes it felt like we must push ourselves further, hit more boundaries but we were anyway getting 10-15 runs almost every over. Really happy batting with you and the way I contributed to the team,” he added.

From maiden T20I 💯 & 5⃣0⃣ & record-breaking stand to Umran Malik’s fine comeback in the last over. 💪👌 On the mic with @HoodaOnFire & @IamSanjuSamson after #TeamIndia‘s T20I series win over Ireland. 👍 👍 – By @RajalArora Full video 🎥 ⬇️ #IREvIND https://t.co/sAfGZC39h3 pic.twitter.com/WNm4iDrQxN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2022



Both cricketers heaped praise on Umran Malik who bowled the last over in which Ireland needed 17 runs to win. The right-arm quick got hit for a couple of boundaries but ultimately, ended the game in India’s favour by restricting the opponents to 221/5.

“It was a very special contribution from Umran. It was just his second game and was bowling the final over. He needed to show some character and he did that,” Hooda said.

India’s 4-run win against Ireland stands second on the list of lowest margins of a win for a team scoring 220-plus runs after batting first. Ireland’s 221/5 is now Ireland’s 2nd highest total in T20Is.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here