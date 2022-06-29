CricketNext

'Feels Like a Decade Ago': Samson's Hilarious Response on His T20 Debut After Scoring Maiden Fifty - WATCH
'Feels Like a Decade Ago': Samson's Hilarious Response on His T20 Debut After Scoring Maiden Fifty - WATCH

Sanju Samson expressed his feelings about getting a maiden fifty since making his debut in 2015. He added it feels as if it was a decade ago when he played his first game

Cricketnext Staff

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson stole the show in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday as India registered a narrow 4-run win, ending the series 2-0. While Hooda smashed his maiden international hundred, becoming only the fourth Indian to score a ton in the T20Is, Samson notched up his first half-century in the format.

The duo stitched a crucial 176 run for the second wicket to help India set a 226-run target for Ireland. It turned out to be the highest partnership ever for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

After the nail-biting finish, Hooda and Samson had a candid conversation on the BCCI.tv. The latter expressed his feelings about getting a maiden fifty since making his debut in 2015. The Kerala cricketer added it feels as if it was a decade ago when he played his first game.

“Feeling is really great. I made my debut… feels like a decade ago. But I’m very happy to contribute, very happy to spend some time in the middle. Also, very happy to understand the role and build a partnership with you,” Sanju told Hooda.

“Sometimes it felt like we must push ourselves further, hit more boundaries but we were anyway getting 10-15 runs almost every over. Really happy batting with you and the way I contributed to the team,” he added.


Both cricketers heaped praise on Umran Malik who bowled the last over in which Ireland needed 17 runs to win. The right-arm quick got hit for a couple of boundaries but ultimately, ended the game in India’s favour by restricting the opponents to 221/5.

“It was a very special contribution from Umran. It was just his second game and was bowling the final over. He needed to show some character and he did that,” Hooda said.

India’s 4-run win against Ireland stands second on the list of lowest margins of a win for a team scoring 220-plus runs after batting first. Ireland’s 221/5 is now Ireland’s 2nd highest total in T20Is.

first published:June 29, 2022, 16:24 IST