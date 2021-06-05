'Got To Know From Social Media': Ruturaj Gaikwad On Dhoni Quitting International Cricket

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the game of cricket. His presence of mind and the cool attitude towards handling pressure situations has earned him a lot of fans around the world. MS Dhoni, also known as ‘Captain Cool’, decided to retire from international cricket on 15 August 2020. He is now the skipper of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings. His CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad has now revealed the story of his retirement day.

Rituraj said that Dhoni did not even allow anybody to know about his retirement. He said, “That day we were about to leave for Dubai, just before that 10 to 15 players were practicing with Dhoni in Chennai, but no one even noticed. That day of 15 August was as normal as the rest of the days”.

Ruturaj added, “I came to know about Dhoni’s retirement from social media only like other players of CSK. The team practice ended around 6.30 pm and around 7 pm everyone except Mahi Bhai sat down for dinner. Then someone told me on Instagram that Dhoni has announced his retirement”.

Dhoni has played 538 international matches in his 16 years span of international cricket. He has led India to win two World Cups each. In the year 2007, the team won the T20 World Cup, and then in 2011, the ODI World Cup was also won by team India under Dhoni’s captaincy.

According to Ruturaj, at that time nothing seemed different. There were no indications that all this was going to happen. There was no discussion and nobody could guess anything.

The 24-year-old Gaikwad also admitted that when he came to know about Dhoni’s retirement he did not dare to talk about it. The 24-year-old Gaikwad said, “When I came to know about Dhoni’s retirement, the only thought came that now he will not be able to see him playing in international cricket. It took me two-three days to understand this.”

