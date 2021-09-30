'Felt Good From The Moment I've Come Here': Glenn Maxwell After Hitting Second Successive Fifty in IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell recorded his fourth half-century of IPL 2021, continuing his impressive form with the bat as Royal Challengers Bangalore took a giant step towards securing a playoffs berth on Wednesday. Maxwell scored a breezy half-century - 50* off 30 - to guide RCB to a seven-wicket win as they overhauled the target of 150 in 17.1 overs against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

Maxwell has now scored 350 runs this IPL season, from 10 innings and is averaging a healthy 38.88. “I felt good from the moment I’ve come here, got into a nice routine at training, it’s clicking for me nicely as well," Maxwell said of his form with the bat during a post-match interview with the broadcaster.

RCB bowlers came back strongly to dent RR’s hopes of a challenging total after Kohli opted to field first. The opening pair of Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 77 runs for Rajasthan in a solid start. Lewis made 58 while Jaiswal scored 31 but apart from them, no other RR batter made a decent contribution as they finished with 149/9 in 20 overs.

“We played really well, they (RR) got off to a flier but to bring it back in the last 10 (overs) was outstanding. Nice to be able to have a bunch of guys doing different things, instead of aligning with just one particular player," Maxwell said of RCB’s performance.

He also had high praise for wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who has been batting at the vital no. 3 spot. Bharat made 44 off 35 before being dismissed as he stitched a 69-run partnership for the third wicket with Maxwell.

“KS Bharat is a genuine top-class batter, won’t call him batting at No. 3 as an experiment. It’s working beautifully for us at the moment," Maxwell said.

The win was RCB’s seventh in 11 matches and with that, they have taken their points tally to 14. They will next face Punjab Kings on Sunday.

