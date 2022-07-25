'Felt Like Hitting a Six But...': Siraj Reveals his Change in Plan that Helped India win 2nd ODI - WATCH

Team India on Sunday pulled off a terrific chase of 312 in the 2nd ODI against West Indies, defeating the hosts by 2 wickets and as many balls to spare. With just 8 required off the last six balls, the players of both teams had their fingers crossed. In fact, the fans watching the game late in the night, were on the edge until Axar Patel smashed Kyle Mayer’s full toss over long-off for a six to end the game in India’s favour.

It was a close finish as the West Indies threw a tough challenge to the Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India. But the credit goes to the batters Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer who laid the foundation of the win and then Axar hit the final nail, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls.

The adrenaline rush was very high among the Indian players when the team crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. Recalling the moment, Siraj said he too was pumped up after watching Axar hitting big shots.

Speaking with BCCI.tv after getting back into the dressing room, the left-arm pacer said he too felt like clobbering the 3rd ball of the final over but sensibly played it towards the third man for a single.

“It felt completely different after watching Axar bat. He was in a different zone altogether. Mujhe bhi feel ho raha tha hi mai bhi maar dunga chakka. But sensible yehi tha ki mera single lena (I felt like hitting a six but taking a single was way more sensinble)” he said.

Reactions from the dugout and change room as @akshar2026 sealed the ODI series in style 😎👏#TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZB8B6CMEbP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2022

India needed six runs off the last 3 deliveries and then Kyle Mayers bowled a full toss to Axar. The all-rounder connected it perfectly and lobbed it over the long-off for the fifth six of his innings. With that might hit, he shattered MS Dhoni’s 17-year-old record of hitting more than three sixes while batting at no. 7 in a successful run chase in an ODI.

The former Indian captain achieved the feat back in 2005 while batting against Zimbabwe.

