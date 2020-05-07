Felt Strange Wearing the CSK Jersey at First: Harbhajan Singh
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said that it was strange to put on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey for the first time. Harbhajan joined CSK in 2018 after spending nearly a decade at Mumbai Indians with whom he won the Indian Premier League three times.
