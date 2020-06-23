Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Felt Surreal to be Back to Back World Champions: Viv Richards

Viv Richards on Tuesday said he is proud to have contributed significantly to West Indies' 1979 World Cup win

IANS |June 23, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Felt Surreal to be Back to Back World Champions: Viv Richards

Batting legend Viv Richards on Tuesday said he is proud to have contributed significantly to West Indies' 1979 World Cup win and that the feeling was 'surreal'.

The West Indies rubber-stamped their dominance over world cricket once again on this day in 1979 when they hammered England by 92 runs to retain the Prudential World Cup at Lord's.

The 1979 World Cup final is best remembered for the heroics of Richards whose majestic 138 not out helped the Windies put up 286/9 on the board in 60 overs.

"Well, what can I say on this..It was amazing World Cup campaign and very proud to have contributed well this time towards the title. The feeling was surreal to be back to back World Champions. Some team this @windiescricket was! #OnThisDay," Richards said in a tweet.

Viv was joined by Collis King, who scored 86 off just 66 balls in a memorable display of batting.

Joel Garner then snared five wickets to bring more glory to the all-conquering West Indies and to win at Lord's as England were shot out for 194 in 51 overs.

The West Indies have not won the tournament since.

It all started in 1975 at Lord's when Clive Lloyd led West Indies to victory at the inaugural Cricket World Cup -- then known as the Prudential Cup. Again in 1979, history repeated itself as Lloyd once again hoisted the coveted prize at the historic venue.

