Felt This Was Right Time to Manage My Workload: Virat Kohli After Leading India For Last Time in T20Is

Virat Kohli has finished his tenure as India’s T20I captain on a high with a massive 9-wicket win over Namibia. The Men in Blue completely outclassed the Namibian side to end their 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with a consolation win. It was Kohli’s last match as the Indian captain in T20I format as Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the charge from him.

Kohli admitted he was relieved after relinquishing the captaincy and said it was the right time for him to manage the workload.

“Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It’s been a honor but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It’s been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

The 34-year-old said that some results didn’t go in their favour but they have played really good cricket.

“The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven’t got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. The guys have really made my work easier. The way we played the last three games, it’s a game of margins - T20 cricket these days," he added.

The outgoing skipper also talked about what went wrong for the Indian team in the first two matches of their T20 World Cup campaign

“Two overs of attacking cricket at the top is what we were missing in the first two games. As I said, we weren’t brave enough in those games and in the group we were in, it was tough," he said.

Kohli also thanked the outgoing coaching staff including Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar for creating a wonderful environment during their tenure.

“A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They have done a really great job," he added.

On being asked whether he will continue to play the game with the same aggression, Kohli said it is never going to change, the day it happened he will stop playing cricket.

“That (his aggression) is never going to change. The day it does, I’ll stop playing cricket. Even before I became captain, I have always loved to contribute in some way or the other. Surya didn’t get much game time in this World Cup, so I thought it will be a nice memory to take back. That was the idea (behind not batting himself)," he concluded.

