Felt We Got Better and Better Through The Series: du Plessis

“It went well tonight and I’m really proud of the guys,” he said. “I felt we got better and better (through the series). We have been good with bilateral series’. Our bowling has been excellent, and the x-factor has been our ability to get wickets.
“I think the squad is settled, but we still need to confirm the squad (for the World Cup). Maybe next month.”
Aiden Markram’s knock of 67* off 75 balls earned him the man of the match award, and said he was enjoying the “ebbs and flows” of international cricket.
“It is a good feeling (winning the match and the series). The bowlers set it up for us, and to restrict Sri Lanka for less than 250 runs was a great job. I tried to push through the initial tough phase of the innings and came through.
“The ebbs and flows of international cricket are really interesting, and regarding World Cup selection, I’m just taking it day by day. It is about doing good things day in and day out.”
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga lamented his side’s inability to pick up wickets through the series and in the fifth ODI, and outlined their intention to perform better in the T20I series.
“We tried hard, we did not get many runs with the bat. I feel that (finally) the batters have realized what they need to do. Isuru and Kusal Mendis did really well.
“The bowlers did well, but had we got a couple of wickets anything could have happened. All the boys tried to fight hard, we have senior players injured. We have a local tournament ahead of the World Cup, that will be important. Before that, we are looking forward to do our best in the T20Is,” Malinga said.
First Published: March 17, 2019, 10:47 AM IST