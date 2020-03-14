Ferguson Tests Negative For COVID-19, to Fly Home on Sunday
New Zealand Cricket have confirmed that fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has tested negative for COVID-19. He had been sent for tests after he complained of a sore throat after the ODI aganinst Australia on Friday.
