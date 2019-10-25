Fewer Centres, Better Marketing: Kumble Backs Kohli’s Formula for Test Cricket
Virat Kohli’s assertion that a maximum of five centres across the country should host Test matches has found support in former Indian captain and coach Anil Kumble. Kohli made his comments at the end of the third Test match against South Africa at Ranchi that was played in front of sparse crowds, saying if Test cricket has to be kept “alive & exciting” then the Indian team should return year upon year to the same centres.
