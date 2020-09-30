FGB vs FCD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL/(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM/(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
11:00 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
11:00 IST - Multan
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
11:00 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
FGB vs FCD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
FGB vs FCD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FGB vs FCD Dream11 Best Picks / FGB vs FCD Dream11 Captain / FGB vs FCD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
FC Germania Bieber is set to take on FCA 04 Darmstadt in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt series, which will be played at 04:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval. While it will be FGB’s first match of the tournament, FCD will be playing their second match of the day.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Tony Verma and Premjit Singh are likely to open FGB’s batting innings and they have Arun Balasubramanian who not only can take care of the middle order, but play the key role in bowling for their side.
Going into the match, FCD will be in a better position to know what works for them and what doesn’t, having played a match earlier against MSC Frankfurt. The outcome of their first match will also play a factor on players’ confidence.
FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Match Details
September 30 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt captain: Premjit Singh
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt vice-captain: Umar Faroz
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt wicketkeeper: Komal Teja Yadam
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt batsmen: Tony Kumar Verma, Premjit Singh, Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt all-rounders: Arun Balasubramanian, Zaman Khan, Shakoor Rahimzei
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt bowlers: Ranjit Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ghulam Saif
FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber playing 11 against FCA 04 Darmstadt: Tony Kumar Verma, Premjit Singh, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Arun Balasubramanian, Gurjinder Singh, Komal Teja Yadam (WK), Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Ranjit Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Ravi Teja Manam
FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt playing 11 against FC Germania Bieber: Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz (WK), Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Yasir Hayat, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
