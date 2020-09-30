FGB vs FCD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FGB vs FCD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FGB vs FCD Dream11 Best Picks / FGB vs FCD Dream11 Captain / FGB vs FCD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

FC Germania Bieber is set to take on FCA 04 Darmstadt in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt series, which will be played at 04:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval. While it will be FGB’s first match of the tournament, FCD will be playing their second match of the day.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Tony Verma and Premjit Singh are likely to open FGB’s batting innings and they have Arun Balasubramanian who not only can take care of the middle order, but play the key role in bowling for their side.

Going into the match, FCD will be in a better position to know what works for them and what doesn’t, having played a match earlier against MSC Frankfurt. The outcome of their first match will also play a factor on players’ confidence.

FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

ALSO READ: TUH vs TCP Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt: Match Details

September 30 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt captain: Premjit Singh

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt vice-captain: Umar Faroz

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt wicketkeeper: Komal Teja Yadam

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt batsmen: Tony Kumar Verma, Premjit Singh, Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt all-rounders: Arun Balasubramanian, Zaman Khan, Shakoor Rahimzei

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 FGB vs FCD Dream11 team for FC Germania Bieber vs FCA 04 Darmstadt bowlers: Ranjit Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ghulam Saif

ALSO READ: FCC vs SGH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FC Germania Bieber playing 11 against FCA 04 Darmstadt: Tony Kumar Verma, Premjit Singh, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Arun Balasubramanian, Gurjinder Singh, Komal Teja Yadam (WK), Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Ranjit Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Ravi Teja Manam

FGB vs FCD ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, FCA 04 Darmstadt playing 11 against FC Germania Bieber: Muhammad Mudassar, Hasnain Kabeer, Muhammad Tayyab, Umar Faroz (WK), Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Shakoor Rahimzei, Akhlaq Ahmed, Yasir Hayat, Ghulam Saif, Toquir Ahmad