Fielding Needs Some Improvement, Says Perry as Australia Aim for Fourth World T20 Title

Loading...
The Australian women beat the New Zealanders 3-0 with a massive nine-wicket win to register their first series win against them in six years.
For the Aussies, almost everything fell into place as Alyssa Healy, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes were all in fine form and scored a lot of runs. Among the bowlers, Megan Schutt swung it dangerously, while Perry took four wickets in the final game. Youngsters Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham also gave a fine account of themselves in pressure situations.
According to Perry, the fact that everyone was clued in on what their roles were was vital to the team’s success ahead of the World T20 where they are gunning for a fourth title. Perry further added that the team only needs, “just about the final bits of polish.”
“The most important thing is getting a knack for winning, and we’ve found that now with T20,” she said after the final game. “I think we’d really like to carry that into any format we’re playing.”
“Really confident that we can [win it],” said Perry. “But I’m sure there are a lot of other squads who are also confident. That is what makes the tournament exciting.
“The biggest thing is to just control what you can control and for us that’s our preparation and the way we walk in to that tournament.”
The only aspect that the team needs to work on at the moment is fielding, Perry said.
“There are a few rocks and diamonds at the moment,” acknowledged Perry. “We’re still putting down catches – particularly in T20 cricket with top order batters it can really cost you, so that’s something for us to work on.
“[But] our athleticism on the field has been really good. And just the intensity has been great. It’s just about those final bits of polish.”
In the final T20 against New Zealand, Perry’s four wicket haul has seen her join an elite group of players who have 250 international wickets to their name. The bowler though brushed it aside and insisted that she was happy to be contributing in the manner she was.
“250 wickets says I’ve been around for a long time and am getting pretty old!”
First Published: October 5, 2018, 11:34 PM IST