FIG vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, September 7, 8:00 PM IST

FIG vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 Match no. 8 between Fighters CC and Coimbra Knights: The eighth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, will see Fighters CC locking horns with Coimbra Knights on Tuesday, September 7. The match will be hosted at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo, Portugal and will commence at 08:00 PM IST.

Day two of the ongoing tournament will have newcomers Fighters CC and Wild Panthers making their debut, while old friends Coimbra Knights also enter the fray. Fighters CC will play their second match of this season of the ECS T10 Cartaxo after completing their first match against the Panthers earlier today. While the Knights will also be playing their second game after they clash against Friendship CC in the first encounter the same day.

Ahead of the match between Fighters CC and Coimbra Knights; here is everything you need to know:

FIG vs CK Telecast

The Fighters CC vs Coimbra Knights match will not be broadcast in India.

FIG vs CK Live Streaming

The match between FIG vs CK will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

FIG vs CK Match Details

The eighth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will be played between Fighters CC and Coimbra Knights at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Tuesday, September 6, at 08:00 PM IST.

FIG vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Redhead

Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MD Zaman

Batsmen: Zohaib Sarwar, Ravi, Mubeen Tariq, Ravinder Singh

All-rounders: Muhammad Irfan, Andrew Winter, Balwinder Singh

Bowlers: Arpit Kumar Yadav, Chris Redhead, Tony Madeira

FIG vs CK Probable XIs

Fighters CC: Mandeep Singh Jr (C), Gurlal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Ravi, Mandeep Mall, Varinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Arpit kumar Yadav

Coimbra Knights: Chris Redhead (C), MD Zaman, Andrew Winter, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Amit Kumar, Girish Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Tony Madeira

