FIG vs CHA Dream11 Prediction, Team Captain And Vice-Captain: Probable XIs For Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, January 19, 1:00 pm IST

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Fighter and Challenger: Fighter will lock horns with Challenger in the 28th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 on Wednesday, January 19. The Fighter outfit are still struggling in the T20 league, as they have won just two of their eight games in the tournament. They lost their last match against Titans by 19 runs and the result pushed them to the second-last position in the points table. On the contrary, Challenger have won four of their nine matches and find themselves in the third position in the points table. They head into this contest following a victory over Stallions by 106 runs. The last time Fighter and Challenger played against each other in this tournament, Challenger won the contest by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Fighter and Challenger; here is everything you need to know:

FIG vs CHA Telecast

Fighter vs Challenger game will not be telecast in India

FIG vs CHA Live Streaming

The FIG vs CHA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIG vs CHA Match Details

The FIG vs CHA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on Wednesday, January 19.

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prince Prajapati

Vice-Captain: Dhruv N Patel

Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Aayush Rai

Batters: Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav

Allrounders: Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Jainil Bhatt, Harsh Ghalimatte

Bowlers: Saurav Chaudhari, Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh

FIG vs CHA Probable XIs

Fighter: M Tufel Jilani (C, WK), Harsh Ghalimatte, Bhavishya Patel, Atharva Joshi, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Prince Prajapati, Priyanshu Bhoite, Rushabh Jain, Krutarth Mewada, Aayush Shirke

Challenger: Pratik Salunke, Pratik Ghodadra, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Aayush Rai (WK), Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh (C), Riyaz Diwan

