FIG vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 13, 09:00 am IST

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Fighter and Challenger: Fighter will be battling it out Challenger in the 15th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied clash will be played at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 13, Thursday. Both Fighter and Challenger haven’t done well in the league so far and they will be hoping for redemption going forward.

Fighter have lost all their three league matches to languish as the wooden-spooners in the standings. The team has so far lost against the Warriors, Gladiators, and Titans by 19. 4, and 61 runs, respectively. The team will aim to bounce back in the tournament at the earliest to prolong their stay in the tournament.

Challenger, on the other hand, are struggling in the competition. They are fourth with just one victory from four league matches. The team is heading into the Thursday encounter after losing their last two games to Stallions and Gladiators by 10 and 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Fighter and Challenger; here is everything you need to know:

FIG vs CHA Telecast

Fighter vs Challenger game will not be telecasted in India

FIG vs CHA Live Streaming

The FIG vs CHA encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIG vs CHA Match Details

The FIG vs CHA match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 09:00 am IST on January 13, Thursday.

FIG vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Aayush Rai

Vice-Captain- Tufel Jilani

Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aayush Rai, Tufel Jilani

Batters: Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Atharva Joshi

All-rounders: Bhavishya Patel, Jainil Bhatt, Prince Prajapati

Bowlers: Pratik Ghodadara, Yashwardhan Singh, Raj Limbani

FIG vs CHA Probable XIs:

Fighter: Priyanshu Bhoite, Prince Prajapati, Aayush Shirke, Atharva Joshi, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Bhavishya Patel, Harsh Ghalimatte, Raj Limbani, Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada

Challenger: Rajveer Jadhav, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Dhruv N Patel, Aayush Rai (wk), Pratik Salunke, Abhijit Kumar, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Ghodadara, Jainil Bhatt, Jaypal Chad, Riyaz Diwan

