FIG vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022, March 29, 5 PM IST

FIG vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Portugal T10 Cartaxo 2022 match between Fighters CC and Malo: Fighters CC (FIG) will lock horns with Malo in match seven of the ECS Portugal T10 Cartaxo 2022 on Tuesday, March 29. The Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal will host the encounter which starts at 5:00 pm IST.

Both sides will be playing against each other for the first time in this tournament. The Fighters lost both their opening games to Brothers XI Portugal by 66-run and five wickets respectively. They are currently at the bottom of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 points table and are yet to open their account.

Malo fared slightly better with a win and a loss each from their two games so far. They won the season opener by five wickets over Gorkha 11, but they failed to sustain the momentum in the reverse fixture, which they lost by 17 runs against the same opposition. The MAL-team occupy the second spot in the standings two points adrift of league leaders Brothers XI Portugal.

Advertisement

The reverse fixture starts at 7:00 pm IST at the same venue on Tuesday. And fans can check the FIG vs MAL Dream11 and Predicted XIs here.

FIG vs MAL Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo 2022 fixtures will not be televised in India.

FIG vs MAL Live Streaming

The match between FIG vs MAL is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIG vs MAL Match Details

The match between the FIG vs MAL will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria, on Tuesday, March 29 at 5:00 pm IST. The reverse fixture between the two teams will commence at 7:00 pm IST at the same venue.

FIG vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mandeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Amandeep Khokhar

Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Amandeep Khokhar

Batters: Deepu Mansurpuria, Manjit Singh, Afzal Shah, Amandeep Singh

All-rounders: Parwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jaswinder Kumar

Bowlers: Mohsin Tarar, Gurwinder Singh, Nadeem Hussain

FIG vs MAL Probable XIs

Fighters CC: Deepu Mansurpuria, Mandeep Singh, Manjit Singh, Md Imran Hossain, Parwinder Singh, Jai Parkash, Gurwinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Amandeep Khokhar, Ravinder Singh, Gavie Dhillon

Malo: Tariq Mehmood, Nauman Abid, Muhammad Zaman, Amandeep Singh, Ahmed Mumtaz, Asif Tarar, Waqas Ahmed, Babar Rasheed, Afzal Shah, Mohsin Tarar, Nadeem Hussain

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here