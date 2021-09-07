FIG vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, September 7, 2:00 PM IST

FIG vs WLP Dream11 Team prediction and suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 match between Fighters CC and Wild Panthers: In the fifth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Fighters CC will go head-to-head against Wild Panthers. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST on September 07, Tuesday, at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Fighters CC and Wild Panthers will be making their debut in the European Cricket Series (ECS) on Tuesday. Both the teams are relatively new but are expected to produce some stunning performances as they have a strong squad at their disposal.

Fighters CC will be expecting good performances from their main players including the likes of Muhammad Shan, Ravi Ravi, Mandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, and Lalit Kumar throughout the T10 tournament. Wild Panthers, on the other hand, also have a handful of experienced players in their team like Parth Patel, Kishan Suthar, Akshar Patel, Dharm Patel, and Daxesh Patel.

Ahead of the match between Fighters CC and Wild Panthers; here is everything you need to know:

FIG vs WLP Telecast

The ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will not be telecast in India

FIG vs WLP Live Streaming

The match between FIG and WLP is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIG vs WLP Match Details

The fifth match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Fighters CC playing against Wild Panthers at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 02:00 pm IST on September 7, Tuesday.

FIG vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Siraj Nipo

Vice-Captain: Balwinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for FIG vs WLP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kishan Suthar

Batsmen: Zohaib Sarwar, Azher Andani, Ravi

All-rounders: Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Balwinder Singh, Mandeep Mall

Bowlers: Mitul Patel, Amarjeet Singh, Muhammad Shan, Hardik Patel

FIG vs WLP Probable XIs

Fighters CC: Gurwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Parwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Ravi Ravi, Lalit Kumar, Gurlal Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Muhammad Shan

Wild Panthers: Dhaval Patel, Gaurang Patel, Akshar Patel, Daxesh Patel, Parth Patel, Mitul Patel, Kishan Suthar, Bhaumik Patel, Hardik Patel, Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel

