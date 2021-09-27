FIN vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 27, 02:30 PM IST

FIN vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Finland and the Czech Republic: In the second match of the Group C contest of ECC T10 2021, Finland will square off against the Czech Republic. The game will be played on September 27, Monday at 02:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both Finland and the Czech Republic will be fielding their second-string teams in the competition.

Finland cricket team are coming into the ECC tournament after featuring in a four-match T20I series against Sweden. The series ended in a draw as Finland won the first two T20 Internationals while Sweden made a comeback to win the last two games. The team will have high expectations from their experienced players including Peter Gallagher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Tonmoy Saha, Naveed Shahid, and Aravind Mohan Dagger.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, last played the Continental Cup 2021. The tournament didn’t go as per the plan for the team as they ended up at the last position in the points table. Republic will be hoping to bounce back stronger in ECC and give a tough competition to other sides.

Ahead of the match between Finland and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs CZR Telecast

Finland vs Czech Republic match will not be televised in India.

FIN vs CZR Live Streaming

Finland vs Czech Republic match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN vs CZR Match Details

The match between Finland and the Czech Republic will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 27, Monday at 02:30 PM IST.

FIN vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Arun Ashokan

Vice-Captain- Sabawoon Davizi

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonathan Scamans

Batters: Peter Gallagher, Sharan Sundareswaran, Frederick Heydenrych Ramakrishnan

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Arun Ashokan, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi

Bowlers: Raaz Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waqar

FIN vs CZR Probable XIs:

Finland: Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans, Mahesh Tambe, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Muhammad, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran

Czech Republic: Frederick Heydenrych, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Hilal Ahmad, Ali Waqar, Keyur Mehta, Naveed Ahmed, Sharan Sundareswaran, Satyajit Sengupta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here