FIN vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket Championship 2022, September 23, 5 PM IST

FIN vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket Championship 2022 match between Finland and Denmark: Finland will go one-on-one against Denmark in the Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship. The Cartama Oval in Spain will play host to the game on Friday. Finland will be a little low on confidence following their poor performance towards the end of the league round. The team lost three of its last four matches. They are occupying third place in the points table with four wins and as many losses. The team needs to work on their batting to win the Friday game.

Speaking of Denmark, they are second-last in Group B with three wins from eight league matches. Denmark also ended the league round on a torrid note as they lost to Sweden by six wickets. The bowlers failed to defend a good score of 140 runs in the allotted ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Finland and Denmark, here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs DEN Telecast

Finland vs Denmark game will not be telecast in India.

FIN vs DEN Live Streaming

European Cricket Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN vs DEN Match Details

FIN vs DEN match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 5:00 PM IST on September 23, Friday.

FIN vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lucky Malik

Vice-Captain: Musa Mahmood

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: JOP Scamans

Batters: MB Tambe, Musa Mahmood, Saran Aslam, PF Gallagher

All-rounders: Lucky Malik, A Rasheed

Bowlers: A Mahmood, R Muhammad, Eshan Karimi, Mohammad Asaduzzaman

FIN vs DEN Probable XIs

Finland: PK Garhwal, JOP Scamans, PF Gallagher, Amjad Sher, A Rasheed, MB Tambe, R Muhammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, NG Collins(C), Adnan Ahmad, Ziaur Rehman

Denmark: Eshan Karimi, T Bharaj(C), Anique Uddin, Raizul Sawmy, Lucky Malik, A Mahmood, Altamish Durrani, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, Musa Mahmood, Saran Aslam

