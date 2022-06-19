FIN VS EST Dream11 Team Prediction: Finland vs Estonia, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for FIN VS EST T20I series, FIN VS EST match 1, June 19, Kerava National Cricket Ground, Finland, 1:00 pm IST

FIN VS EST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s FIN VS EST T20I series match 1 between Finland vs Estonia: Estonia will travel to Finland for a T20I series that will begin on Sunday, June 19. The first match will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland. The match will begin at 1:00 pm IST.

Finland has been quite inconsistent in T20I matches. They have managed to win just one out of their last five fixtures. Finland will want to take advantage of their home conditions and get some wins under their belt against an inexperienced Estonian side. The Finland side will be led by wicket-keeping batsman Aravind Mohan. Bowling has been a strong factor for Finland and the bowlers will be looking to put up a good performance in the first match.

Estonia will be looking for a win after losing five consecutive matches. The team has some decent players like batters Maidul Islam and Habib Khan. Pacer Naveen Shahid will be the man to look out for from the Estonian squad. Under captain, Nathan Collins Estonia will be looking to start the series with a win.

Ahead of the match between Finland vs Estonia; here is everything you need to know:

FIN VS EST Telecast

The match between Finland and Estonia will not be telecast in India.

FIN VS EST Live Streaming

The match between Finland and Estonia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN VS EST Match Details

The FIN VS EST match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, June 19, at 1:00 pm IST.

FIN VS EST Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aravind Mohan

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Rehman

Suggested Playing XI for FIN VS EST Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan

Batsmen: Maidul Islam, Habib Khan, Murali Obili, Pankaj Kumar, Atif Rasheed,

All-rounders: Muhammad Rehman, Arslan Amjad

Bowlers: Kalle Vislapuu, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad

Finland vs Estonia Possible Starting XI:

Finland Predicted Starting Line-up: Aravind Mohan (c&wk), Jonathan Scamans, Nathan Collins, Pankaj Kumar, Atif Rasheed, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Muhammad Rehman, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Muhammad Imran

Estonia Predicted Starting Line-up: Moshiur Rahman, Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, Maidul Islam, Habib Khan, Murali Obili, Arslan Amjad, Romeo Tanna, Kalle Vislapuu, Ashish Rana, Elias Hasan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here