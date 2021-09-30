FIN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 30, 04:30 PM IST

FIN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Finland and Germany: Finland will be playing against Germany in the 18th Group C fixture of ECC T10 2021. The two teams will lock horns with each other on September 30, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Undoubtedly, Germany will start the Thursday match as the favorite. The team is one of the top contenders for making it to the top two to qualify for the second stage of the T10 Championship. Germany are currently second in the standings with four victories and two losses.

On the other hand, Finland have failed to pose any threat in the T10 Championship to other teams. The Nathan Collins-led side has won just once in the ECC T10 so far despite featuring in a total of six games. With two points to their name, the team is languishing at the bottom in the points table. Also, there is nothing left for Finland in the league as they are out from the playoff race.

Ahead of the match between Finland and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs GER Telecast

Finland vs Germany match will not be televised in India.

FIN vs GER Live Streaming

Finland vs Germany match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN vs GER Match Details

The match between Finland and Germany will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 30, Thursday at 04:30 PM IST.

FIN vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amjad Sher

Vice-Captain: Peter Gallagher

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan

Batters: Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins, Shoaib Azam Khan

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Rohit Singh, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

Bowlers: Raaz Mohammad, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Sreekesh Srinivas

FIN vs GER Probable XIs:

Finland: Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Mohan, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Raaz Mohammad, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Petter Gallagher

Germany: Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Saied Sajad-Sadat, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Shoaib Azam Khan, Rohit Singh (c), Mahela Daub, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas

