FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 29, 04:30 PM IST

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Finland and Italy: The 13th Group C encounter of the ongoing ECC T10 will see Finland competing against Italy. The match is scheduled to be played on September 29, Wednesday at 04:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both Finland and Italy aren’t enjoying an ideal run in the ECC T10 as they have failed to live up to their reputation.

Finland got off to a disastrous start as they lost their first three matches in the T10 tournament. However, the team finally bounced back in their most recent match in the competition as they defeated Italy by five runs.

The game between Finland and Italy saw Finland batting first and posting 92 runs on the board. Chasing the score, Italy fell short of just five runs as Finland’s Mahesh Tambe took a three-wicket haul. Thus, Finland will be keen on continuing the winning momentum to rise up in the points table.

On the other hand, Italy are yet to taste success in the ECC T10 2021. The team has lost all their four league matches and is languishing at the bottom of the points table. Italy will be now playing a do-or-die match on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Finland and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs ITA Telecast

Finland vs Italy match will not be televised in India.

FIN vs ITA Live Streaming

Finland vs Italy match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FIN vs ITA Match Details

The match between Finland and Italy will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 29, Wednesday at 04:30 PM IST.

FIN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ammad Khan

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Imran

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan

Batters: Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif

Bowlers: Raaz Mohammad, Muhammad Imran, Naveed Shahid

FIN vs ITA Probable XIs:

Finland: Nathan Collins, Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Jonathan Scamans(wk), Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Muhammad Imran

Italy: Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh, Adnan Muhammad, Muhammad Imran, Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed(wk), Janaka Wass, Ammad Khan

