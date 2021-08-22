FIN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction And Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, August 22, 1:00 PM IST

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Finland and Sweden: Finland are scheduled to square off against Sweden in the third and fourth T20 Internationals of the four-match series on Sunday. The much-anticipated games will be played on August 22, Sunday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava at 01:00 PM IST and 05:30 PM IST.

Sweden tour of Finland commenced on Saturday as both teams locked horns with each other in the first and second T20 Internationals. Finland had a dream start to their campaign in the four-match series as they clinched the first game by four wickets. The hosts carried the momentum in the second T20I also as they scripted another victory by four wickets.

After winning the first two matches, Finland are leading by 2-0. The team has quashed all the chances of them losing the T20I series. Sweden now needs to secure victory in both the games on Sunday to end the series in a draw.

Ahead of the match between Finland and Sweden; here is everything you need to know:

FIN vs SWE Telecast

The FIN vs SWE match will not be broadcast in India.

FIN vs SWE Live Streaming

Finland and Sweden match will be streamed live on the FanCode.

FIN vs SWE Match Details

Finland vs Sweden match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on August 22, Sunday at 01:00 PM IST.

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Naveed Shahid

Vice-captain - Nathan Collins

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wynand Boshoff

Batsmen: Rahel Khan, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher

All-rounders: Naveed Shahid, Baz Ayubi, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Adnan Syed, Khalid Zahid, Mahesh Tambe, Hassan Mehmood

FIN vs SWE Probable XIs

Finland: Aniketh Pusthay, Adnan Syed, Hariharan Dandapani, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Aravind Mohan (wk), Nathan Collins (c), Khalid Mangal, Peter Gallagher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher

Sweden: Rahul Gowthaman, Oktai Gholami, Wynand Boshoff (wk), Baz Ayubi, Lemar Momand, Liam Karlsson, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Dipanjan Dey, Hassan Mehmood, Khalid Zahid, Rahel Khan

